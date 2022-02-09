GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GFS stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 27,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,103. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HSBC began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

