Oil States International (OIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oil States International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Oil States International worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

