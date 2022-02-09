First Manhattan Co. Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $854,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

