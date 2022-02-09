FIL Ltd Has $84.75 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,117 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.17% of Humana worth $84,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

HUM stock opened at $433.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.15.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

