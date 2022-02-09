Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 743.2% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,742,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 422.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 552,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 446,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

