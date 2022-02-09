Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.