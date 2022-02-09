The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the highest is $4.00 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $12.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mosaic.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

NYSE:MOS opened at $44.93 on Friday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,585,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

