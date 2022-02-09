Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $439,000 in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at $551,000.

JSCP opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

