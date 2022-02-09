Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 55,022 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,022 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 173,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 555,306 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 950,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

CTAQ stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

