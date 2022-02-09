Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 6,234 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,162 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.