Css LLC Il Lowers Stock Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Css LLC Il trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,073 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 249,504 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $3,952,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

