NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

NEX stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

