Css LLC Il Invests $1.34 Million in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in People’s United Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in People’s United Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

