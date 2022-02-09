Css LLC Il Sells 31,223 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,223 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $134,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HERA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

