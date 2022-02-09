Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 168,546 Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNNRU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $14,760,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,828,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,353,000.

Banner Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Banner Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.96.

