$298.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report sales of $298.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.04 million and the highest is $360.00 million. Denbury posted sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the period.

DEN stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.