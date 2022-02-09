$298.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report sales of $298.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.04 million and the highest is $360.00 million. Denbury posted sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury.
DEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.
DEN stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $91.30.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
