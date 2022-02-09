Css LLC Il Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 184,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGG opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.