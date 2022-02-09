DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00349686 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006588 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.35 or 0.01212377 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

