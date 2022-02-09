Css LLC Il Increases Stock Position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Css LLC Il increased its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.68% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLIM opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

