Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

