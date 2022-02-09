Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lessened its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,892 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.43.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
