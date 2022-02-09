WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

WOW opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after buying an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after buying an additional 285,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

