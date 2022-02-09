Marathon Capital Management Buys New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after buying an additional 616,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,952,000 after buying an additional 458,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $202.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.11 and a 200 day moving average of $211.98. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.