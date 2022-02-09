27,586 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 190.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 444,688 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $288,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 292,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 368,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJRD opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

