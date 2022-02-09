Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $768,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,590,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

