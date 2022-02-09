Atom Investors LP Purchases 4,898 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 695,228 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,563,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,662,000 after buying an additional 114,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

SIMO stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.