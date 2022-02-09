Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,511 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.25% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $661,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $521.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.69 and a 200-day moving average of $625.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.