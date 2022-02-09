The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.59. The9 shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 405,785 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Get The9 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in The9 in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The9 by 7,410.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The9 in the second quarter valued at $457,000.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.