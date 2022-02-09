InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Shares Up 1.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) shares shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

