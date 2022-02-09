Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.81

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.86. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 189,670 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

