Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

