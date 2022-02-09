MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Trading 2.1% Higher

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 1,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.21% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.