11,186 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

