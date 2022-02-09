Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $106.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.