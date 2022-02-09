Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 1,981 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after buying an additional 884,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

