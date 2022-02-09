PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 137,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 284,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

