63,000 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 492,617 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247,489 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after buying an additional 245,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $948,451,000.

Burford Capital stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

