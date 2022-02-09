Marathon Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,970 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,510,000 after buying an additional 323,672 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 150,778.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.