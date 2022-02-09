Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.67. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.