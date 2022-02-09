Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.98. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

