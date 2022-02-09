Marathon Capital Management Makes New $486,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 950.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,588,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,029.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,390,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 898.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

