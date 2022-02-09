Marathon Capital Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 116,194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

