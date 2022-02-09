Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.92.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 351,000 shares of company stock worth $87,601,970 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

