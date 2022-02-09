TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Shares Down 0%

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. 186,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.49.
About TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI)
