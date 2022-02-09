Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after buying an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $194.63 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

