Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$10.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

