Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $143.79 and last traded at $143.79. Approximately 522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

