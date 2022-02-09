Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,801 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 651,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

