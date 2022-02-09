Civitas Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $56,042.89 and approximately $25.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 135.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,461,141 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.