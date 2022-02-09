Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

ENTG opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

